College student in NJ? DON’T major in these 5 things

There's a great debate about whether or not college is actually worth it. It feels like everyone has their own take on it.

Growing up I was always told that I had to go to college. It gets instilled in you from elementary school all the way through high school. Once you graduate, you then further your education in college.

It wasn't until I got into the "real world" that I learned not everyone needs to or is expected to go to college. Many New Jersey colleges are having their graduations this week. Dennis Malloy wrote about it and the many things he'd rather do than sit through a college commencement.

While you're likely to hear about how you need to go to college, nobody tells you what majors are actually worth it. After all, if you're spending all this money on a degree it better be worth it in the end.

Stacker.com did a report on the most and least lucrative college majors in New Jersey. The study looks at the median salary of college majors 3 years after graduation.

Below are the 5 least lucrative college majors:

1️⃣ Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences ($17,565)

2️⃣ Theological and Ministerial Studies ($21,990)

3️⃣ Visual and Performing Arts, General ($25,870)

4️⃣ Dance ($26,878)

5️⃣ Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft ($27,703)

Now it's important to note that not everyone who majors in these fields will have this problem. There are opportunities in these fields. They just have the lowest median salary.

You'll just need to ask yourself the question; Is money the end-all be-all?

If so, maybe a different major would be the right path.

If not, working a job you love could trump any monetary value.

