College baseball player from NJ among 3 dead in car crash

A 2017 graduate of Delaware High School was one of three people killed in a crash in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The school said in a statement that two alumni and a current student died while another current student was injured in the crash on Lanark Road in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania. The school identified one of the dead victims as Sean Hanczaryk, a senior from Frenchtown.

Nicholas White, a 2019 DeSales graduate and former baseball player from The Woodlands, Texas, and Emily Kattner, a 2020 DeSales graduate, also died.

A report by The Morning Call described a Dodge Charger that slammed into a large tree leaving behind burn marks and large gouges at the base. Upper Saucon police did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5 Monday morning asking about the circumstances of the crash.

Hanczaryk was a sport and exercise physiology major and a catcher on the DeSales baseball team. He was team captain while at DVHS, according to his biography on the DeSales website.

Delaware Valley Athletic Director Bill Deniz told MyCentralJersey.com that Hanczaryk was a 2017 graduate stayed cool under pressure and was never in a bad mood.

"On behalf of the entire DeSales University community, I share our deepest condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the lives we lost," University President Father James Greenfield said in a written statement. "We also pray for a full recovery for our student who remains hospitalized in critical condition."

Four hundred people attended a prayer service for those in the crash on Sunday, according to university spokeswoman Carolyn A. Steigleman. Plans are still being discussed for a memorial service or other remembrance.

A friend created a GoFundMe page for Hanczaryk's family.

"Sean was an amazing young man who had nothing to give but love to all those around him," GoFundMe organizer Matt Kolonia said.

