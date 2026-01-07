This is scary stuff. A comic actor and improv master who was last scheduled to have played at NJPAC on Dec. 20, 2025, is in danger of going blind.

Colin Mochrie is the white-haired, affable comic who became most famous for his work on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Eye Photo by Ion Fet on Unsplash loading...

An announcement on Instagram broke the alarming news.

“Colin has been diagnosed with a detached retina and will be undergoing emergency eye surgery today," it said. "His medical team is optimistic about his full recovery, but he needs time to rest and heal,” a statement read. “Colin is incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes. He looks forward to being back on stage and sharing many more laughs with all of you in the near future.”

HYPROV, the same show that stopped in New Jersey, had to postpone future dates while the comic is battling to save his eye from complete blindness. It isn’t clear what type of procedure Mochrie did or will have performed.

Eye Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash loading...

There are several options to repair a detached retina.

One is pneumatic retinopexy, which involves shooting a gas bubble into the eye to push the retina back in place. Another is to laser or freeze scars into the eye to weld the retina back in position. Still another is a scleral buckle, which is a silicone band sewn around the eye’s outer wall to push it to rejoin the retina. Or there is a vitrectomy where a surgeon removes the vitreous gel, and the retina is reattached.

Wishing Colin Mochrie a successful and speedy recovery.