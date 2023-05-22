Coast Guard rescues 2 as sailboat sinks in Cape May, NJ Inlet

⛵ A sailboat struck a jetty returning to the Cape May Inlet

⛵ The Coast Guard rescued two boaters on board before it sank

⛵ A boat towing service tried to save the sailboat

CAPE MAY — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pair of boaters after their sailboat hit a jetty and began to sink Sunday evening.

Only the tip of the 33-foot sailboat's mast remained above water at the Cape May Inlet Monday morning. The Coast Guard deployed boats after the boat struck the jetty shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from NJ.com. There were no reported injuries.

A local boat towing company, Sea Tow Cape May, reportedly went to the site of the strike but was unable to save the vessel.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information.

