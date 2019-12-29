Coast Guard picks up cruise passenger in distress off NJ coast

ATLANTIC CITY — The Coast Guard airlifted a 70-year-old man from a cruise ship 17 miles off the New Jersey coastline on Saturday night.

The ship "Anthem of the Seas," owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, contacted first responders after the man began having "severe abdominal issues and needed a higher level of medical care,' according to the Coast Guard.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City was launched to pickup the passenger from the ship off Little Egg Inlet, and bring him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Atlantic City Campus, according to the Coast Guard. The man's son also made the trip, the Coast Guard said.

"We are glad that the crew contacted us as soon as they did. The speedy notification and precise coordination was key in getting the man the care he needed," David Umbereger, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay said.

