GARFIELD — Three people went to a hospital after a carbon dioxide tank exploded at a New Jersey wedding on Friday night.

Garfield Deputy Police Chief Ron Polonkay told the North Jersey Record that the tank inside Venetian Catering ajnd Special Events went off around 11:10 p.m but did not damage building on River Drive in Garfield.

Several people at the wedding called 911 after the explosion, prompting a large response including a police bus that can evacuate many people at once, Polonkay told RLS Metro Breaking News.

Polankay did not say in either report how many people were at the event or what caused the tank to explode. The tank belonged to a DJ working at a wedding, Polansky told the Record, though the report doesn't say what it was used for.

Garfield police have not yet returned a message seeking more information Saturday morning.

