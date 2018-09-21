Clouds, cool temps, and some rain for NJ as summer turns to fall

The autumnal equinox "falls" at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday. As we bid farewell to summer and hello to fall, we've got some cooler and wet weather to talk about through early next week.

Friday actually looks reasonably nice. For the second morning in a row, there will be some patchy drizzle around the state during the morning hours. I'll call skies mostly cloudy, although I'm once again hopefully we'll catch some extra breaks of sunshine by late afternoon. It will be breezy too, with a southerly wind gusting as high as 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be seasonable and comfortable, peaking in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will slowly sag into New Jersey, but not until Friday night — likely after Midnight. When this line of rain initially arrives in New Jersey, there could be some lightning and heavier rain. But I suspect the rain will taper to showers as it pushes through northern and central New Jersey, likely fizzling completely before reaching the coast. I'm happy to see the Storm Prediction Center has nixed their Slight Risk of severe weather for the overnight hours — just a chance of thunderstorms.

That front will stall and wash out just south of New Jersey on Saturday , before providing us with a headache on Sunday . More on that in a minute.

I think Saturday will be refreshing, and probably the drier day of the weekend. Having typed that, a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible somewhere in New Jersey both early and late Saturday. Clouds will once again win the sky, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

However, that aforementioned stalled front will lift back over South Jersey on Sunday . That boundary will serve as a rainfall superhighway. So yes, things look mainly wet for Sunday, especially across the southern half of the state. Steady light rain seems to be a good possibility, although not for everyone. How far north that rain reaches is still in question — I think Interstate 195 is a pretty good estimate.

Even if you don't see rain on Sunday, it will be cloudy and cool. High temperatures will struggle to even reach 70 degrees.

A brisk easterly wind will kick up Monday , keeping our weather cloudy and cool. Thermometers will once again get stuck in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next storm system, another front, is forecast to arrive Tuesday-Wednesday . And, just as we saw countless times throughout the summer, this front is expected to slow and/or stall over New Jersey, providing the opportunity for an extended period of steady rain. We're already running close to record rainfall for the month of September in southern NJ — this additional wet weather may push us over the top.

Have a great weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.