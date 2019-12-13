‘Clerks’ to be added to the National Film Registry

Dante and Randall are heading to the Library of Congress National Film Registry. Director/writer/Jersey guy Kevin Smith announced the news on his Facebook page that his debut film Clerks is one of 25 films to be added because of their "cultural, historic, and aesthetic importance to the nation's film heritage."

While I enjoyed the film when I saw it for the first time in 1994, I never would have guessed it would wind up garnering such a prestigious honor. Kevin Smith himself seems kind of shocked by it, too, posting that "25 years after theatrical release, my $27,575 @visa_us, @mastercard & @americanexpress financed feature continues to pay off huge!"

I would quote some of my favorite lines from the flick, but most of them are too raunchy. I'll just go with "I'm not even supposed to be here today!" You would be hard pressed to find any celebrity who is more proud of his Jersey roots than Kevin Smith, so congratulations on becoming immortal!

Okay, one more quote: "You hate people. But I love gatherings. Isn't it ironic?" Some of the other films selected are Purple Rain and Amadeus. The complete list is here.

