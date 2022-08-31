Clerks III ‘The Convenience Tour’ kicking off Sept. 4 in Red Bank, NJ

Check out the trailer

It then goes on to theatres from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The meta film brings us back to the Quick Stop where we find clerks Randal played by Jeff Anderson and Dante played by Brian O Halloran who never left. IMDB describes the film as "Dante Elias Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randall after a heart attack to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all."

They're taking a gamble much like Smith took a gamble on himself like he said when he came on my New Jersey 101.5 show.

"I'd rather risk my future seeing if I could make a movie, seeing if that could work before I settle into the idea of doing a job like your father did a job and I got very very lucky with that first gamble on myself," he said.

So how is Silent Bob doing?

"He's doing great. He never left me, he's a part of me at all times."

Along with Silent Bob, returning cast members include Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Trevor Fehrman as Elias, Jeff Anderson as Randal, Rosario Dawson as Becky, and of course Jason Mewes as Jay.

Also in the movie are appearances from Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, and Michelle Buteau. You never know if any of them could show up at “The Convenience Tour.”

