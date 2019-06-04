Clean out your fridge and make pizza

As promised, round two of my fridge clean out included a delicious white pizza.

While you're waiting for your dough to come to room temp on the baking sheet, preheat the oven to 475.

With a little bit of olive oil, sauté some spinach until it's dark green and soft.

Add salt, pepper and red pepper flakes while it cooks. Should take only a few minutes.

Remove the cooked spinach and throw in some mushroom into the same non-stick pan.

Same seasoning.

Cook until you get some browning on each side.

Next, finely chop a white onion and sauté until the onions are translucent. (Using the same pan removing the cooked ingredient and adding the next into the same oil adds great flavor and saves you time on clean up.)

Next ingredient going into the pan is chopped garlic. This should only cook for about 30-45 seconds - don't burn it (tun the heat down for this step).

Last ingredient for your pizza is thinly sliced pepperoni. Just brown it up a little bit. I used soppressata for this weekend's pizza, but any dried, cured meat will do!

Next, spread the room temp dough and add your oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper, red pepper and garlic powder (this is my standard pizza spice combo, but feel free to add oregano if you want more of a traditional pizza taste).

After pulling the dough out of the 475 oven in ten minutes, spread the garlic and onions on the dough.

Then spread the spinach, mushrooms and meat evenly so every piece will get all three.

Next your cheese. I use, fresh mozzarella slices, ricotta, which I put on first and spread evenly, then sprinkle shredded cheese. I had a 'Mexican blend' in the fridge, but any shredded cheese will do.

Bake at 425 for another few minutes until the cheese is melted.

It takes a little longer than just shredded cheese for the fresh mozzarella to melt so check after 4 minutes and keep going a minute at a time to make sure you don't burn the crust before the cheese is melted.

Enjoy!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: