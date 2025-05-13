Trump endorsed the right guy for NJ governor
There’s a lot of teeth gnashing and angry spittle flying from a lot of alt-right conservatives in New Jersey today. It’s because President Trump endorses Jack Ciattarelli for governor, and it’s all misplaced.
Trump got it right.
Both Ciattarelli and Bill Spadea were battling for Trump’s endorsement. The better man won.
Jack Ciattarelli has been my choice for governor all along.
I voted for him in the 2021 Republican primary and general election and will vote for him again on June 10. He has a solid track record of service at the local, county, and state levels.
Ciattarelli served on the Raritan Borough Council from 1990 to 1995 and was its president from ‘91 to ‘95. He then served on the Somerset County Board of Freeholders from 2007 to 2011. He served in the New Jersey Assembly from 2011 to 2018.
He not only has a solid background in public service he’s also been a successful and self-made businessman, having started his own publishing company of medical books. Plus, he’s been an adjunct professor at Seton Hall, as well as a certified public accountant.
How does one not embrace a resume like this?
Beyond his success in business, his understanding of money, his experience in education, and his many years of public service, he’s a man of character.
The one moment that impressed me beyond everything came in 2021 in a debate against other Republicans vying for the nomination. The issue of abortion came up when another candidate trying to burnish his conservative credentials to win a primary stated he was against abortion even in the case of rape. Then the question was tossed to Jack.
What you have to understand here is how very often a candidate in a primary leans heavily into conservative posturing in a Republican field (or leans heavily into a progressive position in a Democratic primary) because you’re trying to win your way to the general election. By the general election, most candidates are more moderate in their positions. It’s Politics 101.
But Ciattarelli’s answer, knowing he could lose ground with ultra conservative voters, was that he “can’t look a woman in the eye” and tell her she has to carry her rapist’s baby.
That’s character. That’s integrity with a primary on the line. That’s someone you can trust.
He’s also someone who can beat a Democrat in the fall.
He came within inches of turning Murphy into a one-term governor last time. He’s more well-known now, more polished, and has the endorsement of the president.
Trump made the right call. Let’s hope voters do as well.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.