Ciattarelli trails Sherrill in first Gov poll — NJ Top News

🏖 Umbrella injuries can be serious

🏖 NJ lawmakers may take action for the summer

🏖 Fines for not securing your umbrella up to $250

Every year, you’ll hear at least one story about someone getting smacked by a runaway umbrella or having theirs fly down the beach like a scene out of a movie.

It may sound funny until someone ends up in the ER. In fact, more than 2,800 umbrella-related injuries were reported nationwide between 2010 and 2018.

That’s why lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to take action.

A new bill has been proposed that would require beachgoers to secure their umbrellas at all times, not just in windy conditions.

That means using an anchor, strap, or another fastening device anytime your umbrella is up.

Fines could range from $50 for a first offense to $250 for repeat violations.

Retailers would also have to post warning signs, and you’d likely see reminders at beach entrances.

Honestly, securing your umbrella takes two minutes and could prevent a major accident and now, a pricey ticket.

The bottom line is, when you hit the beach this summer, keep your umbrella safe and secure.

It’s one small step for beachgoers that can really change everyone else’s beach experience.

☑️ NJ congressman raises questions about Sandy Hook

☑️ He says information has been blocked from reaching Congress

☑️ 2 million people visit the Gateway National Recreation Area every year

Is Sandy Hook in trouble?

A congressman representing the Jersey Shore says it could be and is demanding answers from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, 6th District, is concerned about what he calls “historically low staffing” and “dangerous staffing shortages” at Sandy Hook in the Gateway National Recreation Area.

As the summer tourism is about to kick in, Pallone said the Interior Department has failed to hire needed lifeguards, maintenance staff, and other essential personnel.

The Democrat said the National Park Service unit has been forbidden from speaking to congressional offices. Information has been blocked from reaching Congress about new staffing policies, Pallone revealed in a letter to Burgum.

🏇 Freehold Raceway Park closed after nearly 200 years

🏇 Developer teases multi-use space

🏇 Local officials say no decisions have been made

FREEHOLD BOROUGH— A New Jersey developer has purchased the landmark Raceway Park property, with early plans for mixed use that does not involve horse racing.

Raceway RE Partners said on Wednesday that it has bought a cumulative 58-acre parcel in Freehold, though a price was not publicly disclosed.

The iconic property is about a mile across Route 9 from the unaffiliated Freehold Raceway Mall.

Freehold Raceway ended harness horse racing at the end of last year. It closed down after outlasting other tracks as the oldest in the country.

The sport has seen a steady and drastic decline in recent decades, in both attendance and wagering on the activity, harnesslink previously reported.

The early vision for the site includes “beautifully integrated” multi-use space including retail, dining and a boutique hotel and social club.

💲A ballot question expanding casino gambling to the Meadowlands failed in 2016

💲New legislation would create a constitutional amendment

💲Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is not in favor of the proposal

New Jersey legislators are taking another crack at casino gambling beyond Atlantic City.

State Sens. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, are going a different route by introducing legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to approve casino gambling at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford and Monmouth Park. Currently, it is only allowed in Atlantic City.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a public ballot question in 2016, 80% to 20%, that would have allowed casinos to open at the Meadowlands race track in East Rutherford. The question would allow new casinos to be built 72 miles from Atlantic City. Monmouth Park is 69 miles away.

Gopal said that the wagering landscape has changed greatly in the region with more options than in 2016. Casino gambling is more widespread in Pennsylvania and is poised to expand in New York City with at least four new casinos being proposed.

❎ First poll numbers unfavorable for GOP candidate

❎ Jack Ciattarelli trails Mikie Sherrill

❎ Poll comes with caveat

The first head-to-head poll between GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill shows Sherrill with an early lead in the race to replace Gov. Phil Murphy.

Democrats for Education Reform released a poll they had commissioner even before the primary election was held showing Sherrill leading Ciattarelli by 13-points, 51%-38%.

It is the first in what will likely be a long list of polls taken ahead of the November election.

The poll should be taken with a grain of salt, however, since it was commissioned by a partisan group that supports Democratic candidates.

