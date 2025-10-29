Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

The race for governor is entering the final stretch as Democrats seem to be piling up a significant advantage in early vote totals.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli told Fox News he is moving ahead immediately with a lawsuit against rival Mikie Sherrill over her claims he made millions off a company that promoted opioid use.

It was an explosive moment during the second and final debate, but it will not likely have a huge impact on Election Day. The most recent polls show voters are still most concerned with affordability and property taxes in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Sen. Latham Tiver and Joe Pennacchio are again pushing to suspend the sales tax on energy bills

🔴 Two senators propose suspending utility taxes to ease ratepayer pain.

🔴 Electric rates jumped up to 20% in June, boosting state tax revenue.

🔴 Gov. Murphy opposes the bill, saying the charges fund critical programs.

In an attempt to spare New Jersey ratepayers who are facing massive utility costs, two lawmakers are pushing a solution that Gov. Murphy opposes.

The bill (S4765) would suspend both the Societal Benefits Charge and the sales and use tax on utility bills for 2026.

The legislation was introduced last week by Sens. Latham Tiver, R-Burlington, and Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris.

“New Jersey has an affordability crisis, and our plan puts taxpayers first by suspending unnecessary sales tax and SBC collections for the entire year of 2026," Tiver said.

On average, each household would save between $170 and $233 on its electric bill and between $178 and $308 on its gas bill, according to the legislative text.

Gov. Phil Murphy opposes the legislation. even if it were to pass, he would likely veto it.

Amazon warehouse in NJ

⚖️ New Jersey sues Amazon for discriminating against pregnant and disabled warehouse workers.

🚗 Amazon also accused of denying Flex drivers wages, benefits, and legal protections.

💰 State seeks millions in damages and demands Amazon stop violating NJ workers’ rights.

TRENTON – New Jersey has filed two different lawsuits against Amazon, accusing the retail giant of both mistreating some warehouse workers as well as denying earned benefits to Flex drivers.

Amazon is valued at more than a trillion dollars and is the state’s largest private employer, with about 50,000 workers in its dozens of warehouses across New Jersey. It also employs several thousand Flex drivers.

A discrimination lawsuit was filed on behalf of pregnant and disabled warehouse workers, announced a day after a separate lawsuit that accused Amazon of intentionally misclassifying its Flex drivers as independent contractors.

Both lawsuits seek damages for the workers and the state and to prevent such behavior from continuing, moving forward.

Deer after being freed from a soccer net in Mendham

☑️Deer seen roaming Montclair with a soccer net tangled in its antlers

☑️Nearly 20 calls poured in from worried residents, but the buck seems unharmed

☑️Experts say it may free itself naturally during rut season when antlers shed

MONTCLAIR — A deer spotted with a soccer net tangled in its antlers appears to be in good health, leaving officials with few options to help it.

Liz Morgan, director of the Montclair Township Animal Control & Animal Shelter, said around 20 calls have been received from concerned residents from all over the township.

If it were somehow stuck or couldn't move freely, the state DEP would send an officer to check on the animal. But in this case, the deer seems to be OK.

"This particular buck has been spotted from Grove Street to the far end of Upper Montclair. Fortunately, he is currently moving around well and navigating his environment without obvious distress," Morgan said.

⬛ Trick-or-Treating changes - again - in Toms River

Halloween, Trick-or-Treating

A coming nor-easter is changing when kids can go Trick-or-Treating in Toms River and neighboring communities.

The plan was to move the door-to-door candy collection to Thursday in order to accommodate the annual Halloween parade in Toms River.

However, with a storm expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds, Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick announced another change. Trick-or-Treating will now be held on Saturday, Nov. 1.

"Safety must come first as we prioritize the well-being of our children and families," Rodrick said in a news release. "We will still hold our annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31 as planned."

⬛ Ciattarelli moves ahead with lawsuit against rival Sherrill

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, looks on while Democrat Mikie Sherrill speaks during the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J.

With less than a week to go before Election Day, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli says he is moving forward with a lawsuit against Democratic rival Mikie Sherrill.

The lawsuit stems from her accusation during a debate that Ciattarelli was responsible for tens of thousands of opioid deaths because a company he used to own helped to promote the drugs to doctors.

Appearing on Fox News, Ciattarelli called Sherrill's claim defamatory and a "baseless, reckless lie."

Sherrill has not backed down from her claims that Ciattarelli made his millions off a company that claimed opioid use was safe.

While it was an explosive moment during the second and final debate between the two candidates for governor, it's not clear how much of in impact it will have now as the race enters its final days.

Six Flags Great Adventure Holiday in the Park 2015 and 2024 - Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park 2024.

🎃 Fright Fest chills linger: Halloween thrills continue at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson through Nov. 2 with haunted mazes and spooky shows.

🎄 No Holiday in the Park this year: After seven seasons, the popular holiday lights event is canceled, but a new fall celebration is taking its place.

🍁‘GreatFUL November’ gives back: Six Flags launches a new month-long tribute with free admission days for heroes and a charity event for families in need.

JACKSON — The very popular Halloween-themed annual event, known as Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure, will continue until Sunday, Nov. 2.

Filled with scare zones, haunted mazes, spooky live shows, and more, it’s something you don’t want to miss.

After seven years, the theme park announced it will not host Holiday in the Park this year.

But don’t fret, thrill-ride lovers.

Six Flags Great Adventure is extending the fall season with “GreatFUL November."

From Nov. 6 to 30, the month-long extension of the season introduces a new initiative designed to celebrate community and enjoy the final fall thrills.

Guests can take advantage of limited-time deals and activations that show appreciation for military personnel, first responders, families, and local charities.

