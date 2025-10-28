☑️Deer seen roaming Montclair with a soccer net tangled in its antlers

☑️Nearly 20 calls poured in from worried residents, but the buck seems unharmed

☑️Experts say it may free itself naturally during rut season when antlers shed

MONTCLAIR — A deer spotted with a soccer net tangled in its antlers appears to be in good health, leaving officials with few options to help it.

Liz Morgan, director of the Montclair Township Animal Control & Animal Shelter, said around 20 calls have been received from concerned residents from all over the township.

If it were somehow stuck or couldn't move freely, the state DEP would send an officer to check on the animal. But in this case, the deer seems to be OK.

"This particular buck has been spotted from Grove Street to the far end of Upper Montclair. Fortunately, he is currently moving around well and navigating his environment without obvious distress," Morgan said.

Deer after being freed from a soccer net in Mendham (Mendham Fire Department)

Similar deer rescues reported in other New Jersey towns

Because it’s rut season, there’s also a good chance the deer will shed its antlers soon, which would allow the net to fall off naturally.

It's the first deer to get tangled up with a soccer net. Mendham firefighters helped free a deer that got stuck in a soccer goal at the Mountain View School in September. It was returned to the wild.

Deer also got netting wrapped up in their antlers earlier this year in Englewood and Tenafly.

