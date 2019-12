Yes, this is in New Jersey. This display is rustic, sure, but it’s in the Garden State and it is pretty festive.

I pass this every day on my way to work and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything more “Jackson.” Sure, some people go with twinkling lights or Nativity scenes or even inflatable characters like Santa Claus or a snow man, but, for me, this says “Christmas” just as much. This is what I call home.

