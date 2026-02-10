Look, to each their own. I know many folks throughout the state still have outdoor Christmas lights up, and that's OK. And to be honest, it's kind of nice to see considering how freaking cold this season has been. It does add a bit of warmth to this ice box we've been stuck in.

So if your lights are still up, embrace it. I mean, as long as it's cold and the snow is on the ground, just roll with it.

However, there is something I recently noticed in one Middletown neighborhood. Again, I personally have no problem with this what so ever. I just found it a bit odd to see now that we're in February.

And I wasn't even trying to look for this. I was just taking a walk to kill time while my son was in his martial arts class. It was already dark out and there's a neighborhood nearby where it's easy to get a quick walk in.

One of the homes I walked by had a big front window with the blinds and curtains open. And set up right there in front of the window was a Christmas tree. Yes, a Christmas tree, in February.

February Christmas Trees?

I've walked this block before so I'm surprised I've never noticed this. Then after that, I noticed another house with their tree still up. Then another, and another. And yes, this was at houses that also still had their outside decoration lights up.

I just find it interesting that so many trees are still up. Maybe it's because it's been so cold lately? Or maybe it's just habit. Whatever the reason, it was nice to see.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.