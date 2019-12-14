Christmas cereal on the Shelf
Move over, pumpkin spice cereal...
...you're so...October.
When it comes to "limited edition" or "seasonal" breakfast fare, I think that I may have found the ultimate on New Jersey grocery store shelves:
"Elf On The Shelf" cereal...on the shelf.
I remember my niece, Emily, and her elf....
For the uninitiated, the Elf is a "scout elf" who watches over the young child between Thanksgiving and Christmas, reporting back to Santa each night, all the activities of the day, good and bad.
The elf gets it's magic by being named, and loved, by the child.
I'm thinking that the cereal elf gets it's magic from milk.
So, is this cereal...flying off Jersey store shelves?
And, if not...this elf has probably told Santa that I'm bad...because I didn't...buy.
Neither has Emily. Now, she's a "tween." The shelf-sitting elfin magic has passed.
Sorry.
But, there is good news. Just down the aisle, I see:
I'm thinking that "Buddy" is more her style, this Christmas.
And, don't worry...Elf "magic" can take up space on your shelf...
...well past December 25th.
Ho-Ho-Ho!