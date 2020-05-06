Former Gov. Chris Christie has been quoted as saying people are going to die no matter what, and it's time to start opening up the economy.

Well, it seems like the former governor has done a bit of a turnaround from March, when he was urging the president to do something to mitigate the situation. Whether or not shutting down the economy and ordering people, unconstitutionally, to stay home, shut businesses and plunging the country into a depression saved enough lives will be debated for the foreseeable future.

It's debatable whether Christie would have done anything differently than Murphy has done over the last month and a half. But at least now some sober voices are being heard saying, "enough is enough." Some of us have been saying from the beginning that this was an overreaction. You can't hide from a virus. Our most quarantined population, the elderly in long-term facilities, have had the most deaths with the least amount of contact with the outside world. How do you explain that? The experts got it wrong from the start and sadly our leaders panicked and listened to every word.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

