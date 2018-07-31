Boy stops breathing at East Brunswick water park

EAST BRUNSWICK — A boy who stopped breathing at a Central Jersey water park was hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

East Brunswick police officers, park personnel and EMS crews performed CPR on the child at the Crystal Springs Family Waterpark around 3:35 p.m

The boy, whose age was not disclosed, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University and remained in critical condition on Tuesday morning, according to East Brunswick Police. It was not disclosed where in the park the incident took place.

A witness told MyCentralJersey.com emergency crews were tending to a child at the Sapphire Bay pool.

The park closed early on Monday, according to TAP into East Brunswick.

Crystal Springs is a municipal water park with seven attractions including pools, tubing and water slides off Dunhams Corner Road.