Heroic NJ cop rescues young boy from an icy lake

💧 A child fell through an icy lake in Monmouth County

💧 A hero police officer rescued him

💧 The boy is going to be okay

WEST LONG BRANCH — A child is lucky to be alive thanks to the heroic efforts of a veteran Monmouth County police officer.

The West Long Branch Police Department received a phone call from a concerned passerby on Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. about a child who had fallen through the ice at Franklin Lake.

Patrolman Dave Brosonski rescues boy from icy pond in West Long Branch (West Long Branch Police Department via Facebook)

Patrolman Dave Brosonski, who has been on the force for 17 years, and is highly trained in water rescue, was the first to arrive at the lake, which is next to Shore Regional High School.

That’s when saw the 11-year-old boy stranded in the middle of the lake, which ranges from 4 to 7 feet deep, West Long Branch Police Chief Marlowe Botti told the Asbury Park Press.

While the air temperature in West Long Branch was close to 50 degrees yesterday, the temperature of the lake was much colder, said Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.



Without hesitation, and any gear, Brosonski entered the frigid water, successfully rescued the boy, and brought him back to shore.

The boy was walking home from school alone when he may have been trying to take a shortcut across the frozen pond and fell in, West Long Branch Police Lt. Brian Burton told The Patch.

He was in the water for several minutes before a passerby saw him and called 911, Burton said.



The child was taken to a hospital and is apparently going to be okay.

The West Long Branch Police Department said it is deeply grateful for Officer Brosonski’s swift and heroic actions, as well as for the community members who quickly alerted authorities, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

