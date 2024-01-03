Child-favorite foods tainted with lead reported in New Jersey

🍎 Applesauce products tainted with high levels of lead were recalled in November

🍎 The first possible case was reported in New Jersey in December

🍎 Some Family Dollar/Dollar Tree stores were still selling the product as of Dec. 19

At least one “complaint or adverse event” to applesauce possibly tainted with high concentrations of lead has been reported in New Jersey.

Distributor WanaBana voluntarily recalled all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches regardless of the expiration date and lot code in November. Certain Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches were also part of the recall.

The FDA in an update Tuesday said it has received reports of 80 confirmed cases, 187 probable cases, and 20 suspected cases for a total of 287 cases from 37 states. The state Department of Health and the FDA did not disclose in which category the New Jersey case falls.

The FDA also received a report that recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree products were on shelves at some Family Dollar/Dollar Tree stores as of Dec. 19.

The agency also did not update its investigation into the Austrofoods manufacturing facility in Ecuador where the products were manufactured and packaged. FDA deputy commissioner for human foods, Jim Jones, told Politico in December this may have been "an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain." Jones says they are still trying to figure out the actual source.

FDA FDA loading...

Lead poisoning symptoms don't show right away

The CDC’s case definition for state partners includes a blood lead level of 3.5 µg/dL or higher measured within three months after consuming a recalled product.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age, according to the FDA.

Children are more susceptible to lead poisoning and will not immediately show any obvious symptoms.

Lead can lead to developmental problems such as slowed growth, learning problems, hearing and problems, and behavioral problems.

Symptoms of short-term exposure can include headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia. Longer term exposure could lead to irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness, tremor and weight loss.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow