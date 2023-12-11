NJ alert: Children could get lead poisoning from common foods

🍎 High levels of lead in foods prompt recalls

🍎 Various brands were affected

🍎 Lead poisoning does not have any immediate obvious symptoms

The Food and Drug Administration updated a recall of three brands of applesauce because of high lead concentrations.

A distributor named Wanabana voluntarily recalled all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches regardless of the expiration date and lot code. Certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches were also part of the recall.

The FDA also reported that some Dollar General stores did not remove the recalled products from its shelves.

Since the product can have a long shelf life the FDA suggested consumers check their pantries. The pouch with the applesauce should be emptied into a trash can to prevent anyone from removing it.

As of Dec. 5 the FDA said it received 64 reports of “adverse events," all in children under the age of 6. None of the reported cases were in New Jersey but one was in Pennsylvania and 8 in New York state.

An investigation manufacturer Austrofoods' facility in Ecuador found higher levels of lead in cinnamon than allowed in the country. The company is trying to track the source of the cinnamon. The FDA is also on site in Ecuador collecting samples.

Three pack of recalled Wana Bana cinnamon fruit puree (FDA)

Lead poisoning symptoms don't show right away

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age, according to the FDA.

Children are more susceptible to lead poisoning and will not immediately show any obvious symptoms.

Lead can lead to developmental problems such as slowed growth, learning problems, hearing and problems, and behavioral problems.

Symptoms of short-term exposure can include headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia. Longer term exposure could lead to irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness, tremor and weight loss.

