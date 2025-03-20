NJ girl, 8, with pencil fights off kidnapper near school

👧 An 8-year-old girl says she was almost abducted while walking to school

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — Detectives are investigating an attempted child abduction in Camden County on Wednesday morning, and they need the public’s help.

Officers responded to John F. Kennedy Elementary School after an 8-year-old girl told school staff that a stranger approached her from behind and tried to abduct her while she was walking to school at approximately 8:45 a.m.

The incident took place near Washington and Grove avenues.

The little girl said she thinks she managed to stab the man in the face with a pencil while she was fighting him off, police said.

He may have a facial injury. The child was not injured.

The man is described as having dark skin, dark beard, wearing all-black clothes and a baseball cap with an unknown symbol.

The public is being asked to remain vigilant. Anyone with information about the suspicious individual or the alleged attempted abduction is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office at 856-952-7460.

