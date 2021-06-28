Chick-Fil-A to open another New Jersey location

Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain known for its chicken sandwiches, is continuing its expansion into New Jersey with a new location opening in Barrington this week.

The new store is located at 301 White Horse Pike, just off I-295 and will be open 6:30 AM to 10 PM Mondays through Saturdays. According to NJ.com, it will be the franchise’s only location on the White Horse Pike.

The opening is just one of many for the Atlanta based restaurant chain; according to their website, they have opened or will open new locations in Edison, Linden, North Brunswick and, coming later this year, Lawrenceville. The Lawrenceville store will be on Route 1, but doesn’t have a firm opening date, just later this year. Once the Lawrenceville location is open, Chick-Fil-A will have 52 stores in New Jersey.

The Barrington store will be celebrating its grand opening by feeding 100 “local heroes” with free food for a year; it will be for people who are making an impact in the community. The chain also announced that it will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America to help hungry people in the Barrington area.

According to 6 ABC Philadelphia, the new Barrington location will be open for drive-thru and local pickup, with third party delivery scheduled to begin shortly after the opening.

The company’s website says the original recipe for their signature sandwich was developed in 1964 and features a chicken patty with two pickles on a toasted butter bun. Chick-Fil-A now has 2,600 locations nationwide.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer