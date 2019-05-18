Cherry Hill Wawa kidnapping-rape suspect surrenders

CHERRY HILL — Police said they arrested the suspect wanted in a sexual assault that started with a kidnapping from Wawa.

Ethien E. Rosario, 26, of Sicklerville, was identified by police as the man who "encountered" an individual at the Wawa store at 500 Route 38 on Saturday morning a week ago.

Police say Rosario traveled with the individual's car to an undermined location where the sexual assault took place. It's not clear how Rosario left the area but police said the individual returned home and called police. The incident happened hours before dawn.

Police have not described the victim but told the Courier-Post the two did not know each other before the Wawa incident.

Rosario was charged with first-degree sexual assault and second-degree charges of kidnapping and carjacking.

