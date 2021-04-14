Cherry Hill Mall to host diaper drive

In honor of Mothers Day, the Cherry Hill Mall, in conjunction with the Center for Family Services will be holding a diaper drive for needy families.

According to the center, one-third of American families struggled with the price of diapers (roughly $75 a month) before the pandemic, with that number rising now. Donations will be accepted from April 19 to May 16 at the mall.

In a statement from a spokesperson from the mall,

We love new mommies. To show our love and appreciation to moms in need, PREIT’s Cherry Hill Mall is hosting a diaper drive for families who struggle with infant supplies. Support a new mom and bring your un-opened diaper package of any size or brand to be donated to a family in need. Donations collected 4/19 – 5/16.

The Center for Family Services is a Camden based non-profit whose goal “is to break the cycle of poverty, violence, trauma, and addiction and to help people to overcome obstacles, to find comfort, and to build the foundation for a successful future.” The center’s mission is to support and empower individuals, families, and communities to achieve a better life through vision, hope, and strength.

The Cherry Hill Mall is open, following all CDC safety guidelines, including frequent sanitizing of the mall, requiring face coverings, and limited food court seating. For a more comprehensive list of precautions, as well as directions, store listing, and hours, visit the mall’s website. You can drop off diapers at the mall during business hours.

