Cheetah takes on safari jeep in NJ woman’s video

Jennifer Shimek went on safari in Africa and watched in horror as a cheetah took on another tourist jeep just feet from her own. Here’s the video she took courtesy of NJ.com.

That’s her narrating, repeatedly saying, “Oh my God” and hoping out loud the beast doesn’t jump to their vehicle next. Keep in mind these are described as open-top Jeeps. These folks could have easily been cheetah chow with no protection.

According to the Daily Mail, at one point Shimek asked the tour guide what they should do if the cheetah jumped to their car. His answer was, “Sit very still.”

This drama went down on one of her family’s final days of a 9 day trip to Tanzania. She had gone with her husband and 17 year old twins. They explored places like Kilimanjaro and Tarangire National Park but her favorite was the Serengeti safari where the cheetah encounter occurred.

“Elephants right next to the safari jeep. Giraffes eating from the trees. Zebras and their babies running in front of our cars and crossing the road. Wildebeests migrating from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Masai Mara Serengeti in Kenya,” she told the Daily Mail.

Gotta admit I’m jealous. I think Six Flags Great Adventure is the closest I’ll ever come.

