Cheesesteak-gate: Autism event turns into McCormick campaign stop

(The Center Square) — Republican Senate Nominee Dave McCormick came to Max’s Steaks in North Philadelphia on Friday for a meet-and-greet with Black voters.

But Max’s didn’t know it — until the campaign bus rolled in.

Manager Mike Sfida Sr. didn’t kick them out, but he didn’t appreciate the misdirection. Contacted a few days ahead of time, he was told that it would be an event for autism.

“I respect autism awareness, I support it,” Sfida said, who has an autistic niece and nephew. “I don’t support political shit — it’s two different worlds. The political thing was really surprising to me. The love that I’ve showed for everybody out here was for autism awareness — that was definitely not part of our conversation.”

Sheila Armstrong, founder of the non-profit Cooking4Autism, coordinated the event to bring McCormick into the city. She said she set it up for a political client to do an event in the Black community, but didn’t specify who.

“I’m tired of these candidates talking about they always want to do something in the Black community, but they don’t come out here,” Armstrong said.

Before McCormick’s arrival, she was on the street urging passersby to break from the Democrats.

“We can no longer be used by the Democratic Party,” Armstrong said. “I worry about the crime in my community, education in my community, and the money in my community.”

Still, Sfida was blindsided.

“There was nothing political at all,” he said. “It’s not what we do, our job is not to play sides. What we want is our regular business. I really felt like I got cornered, it’s horrible … I’m upset right now, I don’t want to make a scene.”

When McCormick arrived, a crowd of a few dozen greeted him as he handed out cheesesteaks, much like an April campaign stop in South Philadelphia. The campaign ordered 50 from Max’s — then called again and canceled 25, Sfida noted.

“This election is the most important election of our lifetime,” McCormick said, citing inflation, crime, and illegal immigration as major problems. “I’m running so we can get this country back on track and to represent all Pennsylvanians.”

Fresh off a Thursday night debate, he wished he could’ve spoken more about his time served in the military during the showdown with Sen. Bob Casey Jr., the Democratic incumbent.

“I wish I would’ve spent more time talking about my military service; I’ve put my life on the line, I’ve served 13 years in public service: 9 years in the military and 4 years in the federal government. Duty, honor, country, and service is a huge part of who I am,” McCormick said. “I think it shows a lot about character and my love of country.”

He argued that places like North Philadelphia suffer the same problem as other communities across Pennsylvania.

“Inflation is destroying working families everywhere,” McCormick said. “Inflation is a tax on working families with fixed income. Law and order, the fentanyl crisis is a disaster, and illegal immigration — Philadelphia is a huge sanctuary city and that contributes to crime.”

Black Republicans and Democrats alike came out to see him, but their concerns were similar.

“Inflation, schools, and broken promises,” John McAuley of Black Republicans in Philadelphia, said. “Democrats have a monopoly on the city, we need to stop thinking there’s only one choice.”

“We need change and to vote based on common sense, not party,” said Lawrence Clark, a registered Democrat.

Robert Williams, also a Democrat, argued that affordability in the city is a problem and leaders need to get better at reducing crime “from the DA to detectives.”

Dennis Moss, a Republican from West Philadelphia, was concerned about border security, high prices, and safer schools.

“It’s time (for Casey) to go, let someone else have the floor,” he said.

After McCormick left and campaign volunteers were cleaning up trash and campaign signs, Armstrong – who coordinated the event on McCormick’s behalf – apologized for the confusion to Sfida.

While polite, he was unamused with the afternoon’s shenanigans from the McCormick campaign. His parting words?

“You’re not welcome back, that’s all,” Sfida said.

