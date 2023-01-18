For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.

We have some of the best cheesesteaks in the world right here in Garden State. Dennis Malloy writes about 12 of the best places to get one. But wait! there's more!! I asked my social media following as well as my listeners and here's what they've come up with, just in time for Saturday's game. there are these and there are these.....

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Manninos in Hightstown with mushrooms peppers and onions

Joseph Paulillo

Lillo’s Tomato Pies in Hainesport, it’s a popular place right now due to Dave Portnoy’s review. He praised it highly. I went and was blown away by the tomato pie and cheesesteak. I advise to go early on the weekend. There can be a wait for your food. I did take out and it took an hour.

Rich Trevelise

Gotta go with a pizza steak from Pat's Pizza in Point Pleasant

Mark Pica

Piccolos, Hoboken, is the Best in not only the entire state of NJ, but Philly as well!

Just sautéed onions, lol

Valeria Jobst Morgan

Slocum's Bowling, Bar, & Grille has really good cheese steaks & fries.

Ashley Soskin

Gaetano's of Willingboro

Anthony Richard

Cockadoodle Dans

Chris McKelvey

The best cheesesteaks are at Naples Pizza and Restaurant in Tuckerton

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

