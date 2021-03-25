The best cheesesteaks in New Jersey are here (Opinion)

Wednesday, March 24th was National Cheesesteak Day! It's a day I circle on my calendar every year. Any excuse to eat cheesesteaks is a good excuse where I'm concerned. You always hear how Philadelphia has the market cornered on cheesesteaks. But I've got to say, I've worked in the City of Brotherly Love for over 30 years and have been fortunate enough to sample their fine cheesesteaks but I've got to say, when it comes to cheesesteaks, New Jersey can more than hold its own.

The secret to a great cheesesteak, along with the meat which should be ribeye, is the bread. When you've got a great roll for which the delicious steak, cheese and whatever else you want to add in the way of peppers, onions, mushrooms etc, you've got a great cheesesteak. So where are the great cheesesteaks in New Jersey?

We've got them right here.

The best cheesesteaks in New Jersey Move over Philadelphia, us Jerseyans know that the best cheesesteaks are done here in the Garden State. With that in mind and the fact that it was just National Cheesesteak Day, Steve Trevelise asked his Facebook following for the best cheesesteak joints in Jersey. Here's some of what they came up with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

THE PHENOMENAL JERSEY SHORE RESTAURANTS WE CAN’T AFFORD TO LOSE