Check your bank account: Direct deposits in NJ may have errors

💲 The problem with direct deposits at three banks was first noticed Friday

💲 Each bank is responsible for correcting accounts

💲 Customers were still reporting problems on Sunday

It's not clear if a "processing error" that caused delays with direct deposits at three major New Jersey banks on Friday has been completely resolved.

The Clearing House, which owns the Automated Clearing House, a national network used by banks to process transactions, acknowledged the glitch encountered by Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo customers.

It impacted less than 1% of the daily ACH volume in the United States, according to TCH spokesman Greg MacSweeney.

"The Clearing House is working with the financial institutions who have customers that have been impacted. All other ACH transactions are processing as expected. Financial institutions are working with their customers and customers should contact their financial institution to resolve any issues," MacSweeney said in a email.

MacSweeney would not disclose if the error continued after it was discovered Friday.

Response to a customer inquiry about direct deposit issue on its X account. Response to a customer inquiry about direct deposit issue on its X account. (@ChaseSupport via X) loading...

Questions remain about solving the problem

The three banks involved were not immediately forthcoming about how they resolved problems encountered by their customers.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo referred questions to The Clearing House. Chase and Bank Of America did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiries.

On its social media accounts, Bank of America asked customers who left comments to send a private message.

Chase responded to some of its customers who said they had yet to see deposits in their accounts.

"We understand that urgency of getting your direct deposit. A system issue affected ACH debits and credits sent to us, as well as to other banks. The originators of these deposits are working to resend the payment files, and we will post them as soon as we can," Chase wrote on its X account Sunday afternoon.

Wells Fargo had widespread issues with direct deposits in March and August. Both times the bank blamed "technical issues" but did not disclose details in either case.

Bank of America has 197 branches, Chase has 199 and Wells Fargo 234 branches in New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2023 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2023 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, and exclusive sensory sessions.

More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant