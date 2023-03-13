💲 Wells Fargo customers did not have access to their funds

💲 The bank blamed an unspecified "technical issue"

💲 Wells Fargo reps told customers the bank would take care of fees

Wells Fargo appears to have solved the "technical issue" that caused direct deposits and other transactions to go missing from accounts Friday.

The bank acknowledged the issue on its website and in interactions with customers on its Facebook page and assured customers the issue would be resolved Saturday. In a statement to USA Today the bank said that all accounts were still secure.

There was no mention of the issue on the bank's website Sunday.

Many customers expressed frustration on the bank's social media that they found their accounts inaccessible for even small purchases.

"I couldn’t get me a quick breakfast before work because suddenly I’m negative in my account," one customer wrote on the bank's Facebook page.

"They seem to be able to get out NSF emails for all the bills I paid yesterday!! I couldn't even buy a bottle of water this morning. Dropped the ball WF," another Facebook follower wrote.

Wells Fargo information Wells Fargo information (Canva/Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Taking care of fees

A Wells Fargo representative responded in one Facebook post that any fees incurred as a result of the issue would be reimbursed.

Two Wells Fargo spokeswomen on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Citizens Bank reported a "technical posting issue" that led to customers having duplicate charges in February which temporarily drained some accounts.

