Check out this Christmas house for bad little boys and girls

What a great time this Christmas season is for children with all these great New Jersey houses decorated for the holidays. So far, I've shown you houses in Cape May, Sea Isle City, even more houses in Cape May, and one incredible home in Manalapan. Then there's one in Delanco that's more like Halloween.

Check out this home wishing you a "Merry Krampus"

John Kensil Photo

So who is this "Krampus" they speak of?

According to History.com:

"He’s the half-man, half-goat who comes around every year to chase naughty children and maybe even drag them to hell. European versions of St. Nicholas have long had scary counterparts like Belsnickle and Knecht Ruprecht who dole out punishment. Krampus is one such character who comes from folklore in Austria’s Alpine region, where he’s been frightening children and amusing adults for hundreds of years"

Krampus 2015 Youtube

I guess they didn't have a "Festivus for the rest of us" in those days.

Krampus has become so popular that he has a comic book series, parties of his own and even a movie. Jeremy Seghers, the organizer of a Krampusnacht festival being held for the first time in Orlando, Florida, tells Smithsonian magazine "Why watch out when Santa Claus comes to town? "Because Krampus is coming to get you."

Krampus 2015 Youtube

According to Smithsonian Magazine;

"Krampus himself historically comes around the night of December 5, tagging along with St. Nicholas". He visits houses all night with his saintly pal. While St. Nick is on hand to put candy in the shoes of good kids and birch twigs in the shoes of the bad, Krampus' particular specialty is punishing naughty children. Legend has it that throughout the Christmas season, misbehaved kids are beaten with birch branches or can disappear, stuffed into Krampus' sack and hauled off to his lair to be tortured or eaten."

Krampus 2015 Youtube

So if you're kids are acting up this holiday season and you'd like to calm them down or perhaps give them nightmares, take them for a ride past a little house in Delanco. Merry Krampus to all and to all a bad night"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old