I’ve always dreamed of having a beautiful Shore house, and while I wouldn’t be that particular about the specific town, I’ve always admired the architecture of Cape May. I visit there every year and wish I could afford one of the stunning Victorian houses that give Cape May its charm.

That’s why I happened to be surfing Zillow and came across this gem: an 8 bed, 4 bath on Beach Ave. in Cape May’s historic district.

Originally built in 1907, the home has been meticulously maintained; from the listing:

Step into the center hall with its grand staircase on the right and open, airy, cozy parlor for reading and games. To the left is the living room with French doors to the screened porch and pocket doors that lead into the formal dining room. All rooms enjoy ocean views.

Relax on the wrap around porch, parts of it are screened in.

There is both a front and rear staircase leading to the upper floors.

All the rooms have excellent views.

There’s a spacious dining room.

Imagine relaxing on a summer afternoon with a cool sea breeze and that spectacular view!

Alright, so you’re wondering how much this is going to set you back……ready?.....$4.75 million. That gets you the 3,400+ square feet of living space, a full basement, outside shower, rear shared driveway to large parking area for five to six cars and side backyard for outdoor entertaining. Property taxes were $27,700 for 2020.

The full listing is here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

