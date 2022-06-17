Check out this awesome NJ event next weekend

There are many small regional airports all over the state of New Jersey.

A few years ago, I had the pleasure of going up in a 1940s open-cockpit biplane out of Eagles Nest Airport in Eagleswood Township near LBI. That service is currently not in operation, but the tiny airport still is. Flying small planes is a great hobby populated by passionately dedicated people from all walks of life.

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

Saturday, June 25, the Eagles Nest is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with FREE airplane rides for kids 8 to 17 years of age. Kids must have a parent present.

Even if you're not adventurous enough to take a plane ride — but you should be; it's awesome — you can enjoy classic airplanes and hot rod cars. Since it's New Jersey, there will be food and music, too.

attachment-_ loading...

If you're looking for something to do with the kids or your friends or significant other and have never been to a small local airport, you should check this out.

The cool thing about an airplane ride at the Eagles Nest Airport is that as soon as you get above the tree line to get to see the coastline and the causeway bridge going into Long Beach Island. Check out some of the pics I took flying out of there three years ago.

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

