Check Out this 300 year old home in New Jersey

It’s referred to as a “Historic Country Manor,” was built in 1707, sits on 2.83 acres of land, and can be yours for $2.1 million.

This home is in Saddle River and doesn’t really look like much from the outside, but the 5,000 square feet inside are pretty impressive. It’s advertised as having “hand hewn beams, wide plank floors, (and) custom mill work.” It also has a fully renovated kitchen, a great room with a 13 foot ceiling and a first floor master suite. See the full listing here.

Outside, there is a heated barn, waterfall, stream, natural pond, tennis court, and a heated pool. Apparently throughout its 300 year existence is has served as quarters for British, a church, a town hall, and an inn and tavern.

