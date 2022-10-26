Check out these Pet-a-Palooza cutest pet costume winners

It seems I've been spending a lot of time around pets in costume lately.

First, there was the cutest pet Halloween costume contest at Pet Center in Old Bridge, on Oct. 15.

Then last Saturday, Oct. 22, I was at All American Suburu hosting Pet A Palooza.

Pet A Palozza is an animal adoption event that benefits several local animal shelters, including our hometown charity partner Sammy’s Hope.

What an incredible event with music, food, arts, and crafts, giveaways, hundreds of people, and of course adoptable pets!

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Among the animal rescue partners and vendors that attended this year's event, were Sammy's Hope, Rescue Ridge, Husky House, Castle of Dreams, Sayrebrook Veterinary Hospital, Old Bridge Animal Shelter, Home for All Paws, CARE NJ, Scarlet Paws, Pinups for Pitbulls, Happy Homes Inc, East Orange Animal Alliance, Karma Cat & Zen Dog, The Sara Dubinin Foundation, Green Leaf Pet Resort.

Of course, what would an event as big as "Pet A Palooza" be without a Cutest Pet Contest? All America Suburu delivered big time with these winners.

Coming in first place, which was good for four tickets to a Devil's game, four-pack of passes to Six Flags Great Adventure, and a four-pack of passes to Legoland Discovery Center in Philadelphia, was "Bumble Bee." An English Bull named Dozer owned by Michele from Old Bridge.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Finishing second and winning four-pack of passes to Sesame Place value and a $50 gift card to 618 Restaurant in Freehold was "Venus Fly Trop" actually named Giselle, a chihuahua owned by Denise from Kearny.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Coming in third place and winning a four-pack of passes to Casino Pier for next season and a $50 gift card to Molto Wood Burning Bistro in Marlboro was "Devil Dog" named Lambeau, a golden retriever owned by Donna from Monroe.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

