Check out how these New Jersey pets trick-or-treat

Halloween. All year long we tell our kids not to take candy from strangers, then one night a year, we send them out in drag soliciting it.

But what about your pet? Pet Center located in the Shoppes at Old Bridge has the answer with their 2022 Cutest Pet Halloween Costume Contest, which was held on Oct. 15.

People came from miles around with their pets all creatively dressed in costume. They were competing for a first-place prize of a $300 Pet Center gift card, a second-place prize of a $200 gift card, or a third-place prize of a $100 gift card.

Many of these pets were purchased at Pet Center, and they treat every sale like the beginning of a relationship with the owners. Owners Joe and Isabella Gallo and their son Tom, who is the general manager, treat everyone like family. In essence, they are the family of the pets before they are purchased there, and are always invited to return and play with the other pets.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

What was pleasantly surprising was that despite all these pets being together dressed in costume, you didn't hear a lot of barking or fighting. All the pets seemed to get along. Many of them started out together at Pet Center.

After each pet marched down the runway after being announced by yours truly to the cheers of the crowd, it was time for our panel of judges to choose a winner. Oh, the suspense!

Coming in third place and receiving a $100 Pet Center gift card was "The House From Up" Charlie is an English Bulldog from New Brunswick.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Coming in second place and receiving a $200 Pet Center Gift Card was "Pup Cup." Peanut is a Yorkie also from New Brunswick.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

And the winner of the $300 Pet center gift card is Gary a sphinx from Freehold with his costume called "Cat-erpillar" See what they did there?

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

If you see any pets dressed for Halloween you may want to give them a treat or else they may "trick" on our lawn.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

