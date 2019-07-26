Check out these bears fighting in Rockaway

Two bears decided to wrestle in Rockaway, New Jersey. This is a really cool video of the bears grappling and it doesn’t look like they’re play fighting. It’s scary enough when you have one bear in your yard, but having two bears, neither of which is in a good mood, seems like an indication it’s time to move. I do wonder what they’re fighting about, though; a female bear? Food? Just a territorial dispute? Anyway, this isn’t something you see every day. Well, at least not where I live.

