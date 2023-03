Check out New Jersey’s ‘Most Fantastic’ independent grocery store

When was the last time you went to a local "farm market"? We have many around the Garden State and they are always worth a look.

You never know what kind of different products you are gonna find at a farmer's market. Everything from fresh eggs and produce to homemade baked goods and jams.

In a recent Lovefood article, they listed their "Most Brilliant Independent Grocery Store, Reviewed" and listed their pick for best in each state.

Here in New Jersey, it's Matt's Farm Market and Garden Center in Belmar.

Matt's was chosen as the best "independent grocery" here in Jersey.

According to Lovefood, "This adorable garden center and farmers’ market in Belmar is open every day, 8.30am-6:30pm and is a delight to shop at. You’ll find tons of wonderful, fresh produce, from zucchini, peppers and squash to pineapple, mangos, strawberries and pears. It also has other essentials such as fresh bread, eggs and pickles. Check out the hanging baskets and plant pots for sale too."

Matt's is located at 1740 NJ-71, Belmar, NJ 07719

