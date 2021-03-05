Check out former Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s home for sale

Since he’s moving to Indianapolis, Carson Wentz no longer needs his Salem County home and it’s on the market. The Eagles star quarterback (who got benched last season) will be traded to the Indianapolis Colts when the NFL year begins later this month, so he’s listed hits Woodstown home, and it’s a beauty.

According to the listing, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 7,400 square feet of living space and sits on 11 acres. Of course, it’s described in much more flowery language on the listing, with details like “This sunny and totally remodeled multi level home with its state of the art kitchen presenting copper style farmhouse sink and oversized granite will impress the most famous of chefs.” The master bedroom is described as “the owner suite is incredible and resembles a relaxing spa like atmosphere offering a custom glass spa shower with several rain showerheads and sprays.” It also features “floor to ceiling walls of glass, stone fireplace, wide plank flooring, custom banisters, and barn house sliding doors enhance the abundance of upgrades!" And finally, it also has “a custom bar, gym, and a magnificent theater that seats 10! Steps away is your own detached entertainment center with an indoor endless pool, game room loft, work center and a bonus hunting room with walk in safe.”

All this, plus a three car garage, for only $1.7 million. The annual taxes are estimated to be about $20,000, which seems reasonable for New Jersey.

Check out some of the pictures of the place before deciding whether to put in a bid.

Check out former Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s South Jersey home for sale

