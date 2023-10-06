Check out events happening this busy weekend across NJ

As I say often, the weekend is really "two working days till Monday."

A great phrase I learned from my friend and former colleague at Weichert Realtors, Laura Metro.

I've got a full schedule again this weekend and I'm looking forward to it!

Here's a bit of what's going on around NJ from our listeners:

John in South Plainfield aka Johnny Rice Balls — "Let's Have A Ball" food truck.

Spotswood, NJ for Fall Festival.

Then Washington NJ, Warren County, at Von Thune Farms all day Saturday and Sunday.

Then to Asbury Park Taste of NJ at the Asbury Park Hotel.

Philly Cheese Steak Rice Ball and the Sausage & Broccoli Rob

Ryan in Delran — Ocean City Block Party.

Greek Orthodox Church Gyro Chicken on 9th street.

Rose in PA — Jon Bon Jovi Foundation event

Soup Kitchen Chili Cookoff in Toms River.

Kenny on 195 — "Bikers for Boobies."

Union Beach American Legion Post 321 starts at noon

Annese in Ewing — New Life Animal Rescue

Sunday, Oct. 8 — Kim May owner/operator of New Life Animal Rescue "Gone to the dogs" Burlington County Fairgrounds.

Nick from Jackson — Jordy Foundation, We BBQ for You

Dance off Millstone Frog Bridge Day Camp

Beth in PA — 25th anniversary of Special Strides Barn Dance Gala

Helps special needs kids achieve physical therapy goals with horses

Joe in Matawan — Matawan Day on Sunday

Main street in Matawan, hundreds of vendors. Joe also runs "The Zeppole Guys"

Mary in Toms River — Women's Afternoon Emotional Sobriety

Gloria in Edison — Edison Arts Society

Exhibit from 16 local artists, at the Bowery art collective, main street in Metuchen 4-7pm on Sunday

Barry in South Plainfield - NJ Parkinson foundation walk/run

In Clark Park at 9:45 a.m. National anthem Saturday in Clark in Oak Ridge Park.

And here's a look at our weekend:

Nicholas Hudanish "Rock for Awareness"

In Community Park, Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Point Pleasant Borough, Ocean County

Unico Italian Festival

In Clark, Union County

Long Branch Columbus Day Parade

Kicking off at 1pm from the Long Branch Middle School in Monmouth County.

