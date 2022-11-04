Check out 3 lesser known and unique November Food Events in NJ
I have a very hard time passing up food events in New Jersey, especially when the holiday season is approaching.
New Jersey has a ton of fun food events coming up this month that you will definitely want to secure a spot for sooner than later.
Whether you’re looking for an event for a date night or one to attend with family the options are endless.
Here are some events to look forward to:
Suzi’s Sweet Shoppe
Calling anyone with a sweet tooth! On Nov. 5, Suzi’s Sweet Shoppe will be hosting a 25th anniversary event that will feature a ton of fun activities such as face painting, a live radio broadcast and most importantly a chocolate tasting. This is a great way to spend your Saturday if you’re stuck with the kids but want to do something out of the box.
Fall Chili Cook-Off, Meadowlands Racetrack
More of a chef or love critiquing food? Also on Nov. 5 The Meadowlands Racetrack is hosting a chili competition in three categories, homestyle, chili verde and salsa. Guests can sample and vote on their favorite chili and the three winners will earn spots in the 2023 International Chili Society’s Annual World Championship Cook-Off. I don’t know about you but nothing makes me happier than a huge cup of chili in the cold.
Rare Whiskey Pairing Dinner, La Mer Beachfront Resort
On Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. La Mer restaurant will host a four-course whiskey-pairing dinner. If you like a nice meal this is definitely a night you won’t want to miss as there will be stuffed quail, pork rib-eye and other amazing dishes. The dinner is $85 per person, so why not get together with your significant other and have a fun night out.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.