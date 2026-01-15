Say what you will about New Jersey, but the haters might want to take note that some New Jersey towns have been thought of as so quaint, so charming, they’ve actually been compared to the fictional Stars Hollow.

(That’s the cozy little town where “Gilmore Girls” was set.)

In fact, last year Only In Your State said “Madison, New Jersey, captures the same storybook magic of Stars Hollow, the fictional town from 'Gilmore Girls.'”

The year prior, SJ Mag said basically the same thing about Haddonfield, Medford, Pitman, and Historic Smithville.

Makes sense. After all, the actor Scott Patterson, who played Luke, is a Jersey guy. He was raised in Haddonfield and attended Rutgers. So New Jersey’s been channeling that “Gilmore Girls” vibe all along.

And here’s one more fun way you can.

Gilmore Girls candles

If you’re "homesick" for “Gilmore Girls” (and season 7 ended in May of 2007 so you should be), here’s something that will give you that Stars Hollow vibe. Homesick.com is offering a line of “Gilmore Girls” candles to bring you back to your happy place.

For $35 each, there’s the Stars Hollow candle and the Luke’s Diner candle. Each is a long burn of 80 hours. Hmm, that could get you right up to season 4’s “Scene In A Mall” episode.

The Luke’s Diner candle promises the scent of coffee, hazelnut, and flannel musk. Whereas Stars Hollow will smell of spruce, vanilla, juniper, and frosted mint.

Oh, don’t tempt me with a good time.

Interested? Here’s the website, and guess what, they’re even selling Luke’s Diner car air fresheners. I think my weighted blanket and I might have a date for Friday night.

