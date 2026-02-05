Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee New Jersey native Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, Feb. 8.

His songs have charted on the American Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 of The UK Billboard Charts. He has collaborated with impressive artists who have performed his songs.

Charlie Puth is the second New Jersey native to sing the National Anthem

Charlie is the second New Jersey native to perform the Star-Spangled Banner since Whitney Houston gave a rousing version at the Super Bowl in 1991 — the same year Charlie Puth was born. He graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven High School.

Charlie performs at the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show

It was an honor that Charlie in his youth competed in my Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, Sunday nights on the beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Charlie performed an original song on the keyboards, and I was blown away that he wrote and produced the song. It had the delivery of a well-polished writer and performer. Keep in mind, Charlie was about 11 years old when he performed on my show.

While he made it to the finals, the crowd went with a performer who sang a familiar song. He and his father could not have been nicer. I remember what a focused young man he was, and he took the performance seriously while being cool as a cucumber. He had talent and delivery at an incredibly young age.

After performing on my show, he won a talent competition on Perez Hilton’s show and went on to an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres, who signed Charlie to her label Eleveneleven.

Charlie has considerable success

Charlie is a Rumson native and has had a meteoric rise to fame with his 2015 breakout song, "Marvin Gaye." His hit song "See You Again" became a part of the "Fast and Furious" film franchise. He has won accolades for his music, including American Music Awards, Billboard Music Award, Critic’s Choice Movie Awards, Nickelodeon Kids Awards, and Radio Disney Awards, just to name a few.

Charlie has the honor at the Super Bowl singing the National Anthem. I am enormously proud, as is New Jersey. My best to him — and enjoy the game!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

