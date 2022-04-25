PALMYRA — A 28-year-old woman who was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a car wash was killed by her former boyfriend, according to charges announced Monday by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Palmyra resident Antonio Burke, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning in Texas and has been charged with murder, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and endangering an injured victim.

Burke faces a court appearance on Tuesday; a criminal complaint was signed against him last week.

Officers responded to the Hot Wet & Wax car wash at approximately 10:45 p.m. on April 18, on a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding. Officers discovered the body of Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson, on the ground near her vehicle.

According to authorities, Stilley died from a gunshot would to the thorax. The prosecutor's office says an investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

