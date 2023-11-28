Charges bumped up to murder in Union City, NJ alleged robbery

Charges bumped up to murder in Union City, NJ alleged robbery

UNION CITY — Charges for a 23-year-old man have been upgraded to murder, in connection with a robbery this month.

Isaiah Grey is charged with the death of 79-year-old Union City resident Jorge Moctezuma Espinoza, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 16, Union City officers located an unresponsive individual — later identified as Espinoza — in the area of 37th Street and Bergenline Avenue. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

Soon after, Grey was charged with attempted murder, robbery and other offenses.

On Nov. 22, Espinoza succumbed to the injuries sustained during the incident, and charges against Grey have now been bumped up to include murder.

An autopsy ruled Espinoza's death a homicide. The cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the head.

