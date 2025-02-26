Central Jersey dessert shop just named among nation’s best
If Central Jersey had a shop that sold terrific ice cream, smoothie bowls, açaí, and other sweets, would it get rave reviews?
I’ll let Yelp users answer that.
See if these reviews pique your curiosity:
“The inside gave off island vibes with the décor and music being played when I attended. The menu had mostly ice cream with tons of unique homemade flavors along with waffles and ice cream sandwiches.” — Dan M.
“Hands down the BEST and most unique ice cream shop.” — Lanah A.
“Ice cream is high quality and huge variety whether you love ice cream, complex sundaes, smoothies or waffle covered in your current obsessions.” — Julie E.
Don’t just take their word for it. Take the word of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2025 list.
They chose Fresh Tiki Bar in Somerville, New Jersey for 62nd best. It’s a cool little dessert shop that I both want to try yet glad I don’t live near lest I would weigh 200 pounds.
Is it any wonder they got this honor when you look at what they offer? How about a country blueberry pie artisan sundae? Ice cream flavors like shamrock and roll Oreo, caramel spice Pop Tart, or whipped coffee?
Fresh Tiki Bar is located at 15c Division Street in downtown Somerville. The street there is closed to vehicular traffic and is a popular pedestrian-only stretch of other trendy restaurants and businesses.
Owners Aimee Suprenant and Matt Lewis are extremely proud of their success in Somerset County.
Having survived COVID-19, Matt and I losing everything in Hurricane Ida [at our house] and facing an extremely tough economy the past few years, Fresh Tiki Bar has continued to consistently work hard for our Fresh Tiki fam providing the absolute best quality ice cream, desserts and sweets in Somerville," they wrote on Instagram when announcing FreshTiki Bar’s Yelp win.
We are a small business made up of just two individuals who shared a dream 20 years ago … a dream we get to live every day thanks to all of you.
Fresh Tiki Bar is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30pm to 8:30pm and Sundays from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
