Celebrating Indian-American culture in New Jersey

What an honor to appear and speak at the annual Indo-American Festival at Mercer County Park. Our friend Rosy Thakkar, a strong leader in the New Jersey Indian community, invited us in to address the crowd and enjoy the company and of course the food!

It was a real honor to share the stage with Indian media icon Kulraaj Anand.

The crowd was excited, engaged, and proud to celebrate one of New Jersey's fastest-growing cultures. Central New Jersey in particular is the fastest growing destination for Indian immigrants.

Let's just say the food is over the top. The chutney, the samosas, mango lassi, and of course the paneer quesadillas.

Great time, great food, great people. We'll be back for sure.

I did mention in my remarks that Diwali should be recognized across the state as a holiday for kids in school. After all, it's now only local in certain areas that have the highest number of Indian-Americans. But we should encourage people of all ethnic backgrounds to choose homes and schools anywhere in Jersey and it shouldn't matter what town you live in for certain celebrations, they should be recognized across the state.

