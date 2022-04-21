Celebrate Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day in NJ

Mental Health throughout the pandemic has been a challenge for a lot of us. The Tri County Care Management Organization and Family Support Organization invite you to celebrate Children's Mental Health Awareness Day on May 5.

The event is being held to help spread awareness on Children's Mental Health. They will have two guest speakers, Susan Gibbs, MS, LPC and Deb McKernan-Ace, MOT/OTR, COTA. They will speak about their experience and the impact the pandemic has had on the youth in our counties.

They will also be honoring Assemblyman Anthony Verrilli for his work in mental health on the Assembly- Disability Caucus on the below bills:

NJ A4433: Creates grant program to encourage school districts to partner with institutions of higher education in training school-based mental health services providers.

NJ A4435: Requires DCF to give priority to certain applicants with student mental health counseling centers in awarding contracts to provide School-Linked Services.

This free event will be held on May 5th from 5:30-8:00 PM at the Dreamweaver Equine Center in Ringoes, NJ, you can register HERE.

The Tri County Care Management Organization provides care management to youth and their families in Somerset, Warren and Hunterdon Counties. They are a crisis based service and they work with a variety of needs from mental health, behavioral challenges, substance abuse, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They have planned this event with one of their system partners, the Family Support Organization of Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren Counties. This organization provides support to caregivers and parents for our enrolled youth.

